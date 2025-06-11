Live
- Economic stimulus needed, but overdependence could backfire: BOK chief
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
Zoom launches Zoom Contact Centre in India
Highlights
Industry-first cloud contact centre offers businesses a flexible omnichannel experience with Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities
Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the launch of Zoom Contact Centre in India, delivering a modern, AI-first, omnichannel contact-center-as-a-service solution (CCaaS) optimised for video. Zoom Contact Centre supports a wide range of channels, including voice, video, virtual agents, social media, email, and messaging apps. The launch enables businesses in India and global multinational corporations (MNC) with a domestic presence to unify customer and employee engagement through a single AI-first platform. This intelligent and scalable contact centre solution with Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities offers a personalised total experience (TX) by integrating customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX).
“Zoom Contact Center will empower and enable local businesses and MNCs across industries in India to elevate customer engagement through a flexible, AI-first omnichannel solution that enables customers to meet local regulatory and compliance requirements and addresses the evolving needs of today’s customers," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering at Zoom. “India is a critical market for us, and our latest offering brings the power of unified collaboration and contact centre capabilities onto one platform. This reflects our commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions for modern enterprises in every market, including India.”
Zoom Contact Centre utilises the Zoom data centres in India to handle its services, supporting customer expectations and compliance requirements, particularly in sectors such as government, healthcare, and financial services.
“Our research has documented the substantial business metric improvements when companies use AI in their CX strategies. For example, AI in CX increases Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) by 32% and revenue by 27%,” said Robin Gareiss, CEO of Metrigy. “Zoom Contact Centre’s launch in the Indian market will only expand these types of benefits to another region. Those who leverage BYOC can quickly deploy the technology to add AI, automation, and analytics to their customer interactions.”
Zoom’s BYOC capabilities allow businesses to retain their existing public switched telephone network (PSTN) service provider while routing voice traffic through the Zoom Contact Centre cloud. This gives companies more flexibility and control over their telephony infrastructure and offers a clear, manageable migration path from legacy on-premises PBX systems to the cloud.
With this capability, customers in India can take advantage of Zoom Contact Centre’s features while keeping their existing phone numbers and calling rates with their preferred carrier. BYOC also simplifies migration, reduces friction with existing carrier contracts, supports global operations through local providers, and offers pricing flexibility by preserving negotiated rates and avoiding early termination fees. This flexibility lays a strong foundation for innovation, particularly as artificial intelligence emerges as a transformative force in the evolving contact centre landscape
AI is reshaping the future of customer engagement, and Zoom Contact Centre is built to lead that evolution. From self-service solutions to predictive analytics and auto-summarisation capabilities, AI has the potential to significantly improve contact centre efficiencies, boost agent productivity, and enhance customer satisfaction. AI helps customers move smoothly across channels without repeating information, as agents have full visibility into each interaction. This creates a unified, intelligent workflow that enables a “total experience”—a seamless solution that goes beyond the traditional contact centre to empower agents and strengthen collaboration across the organisation. Zoom Contact Centre’s current AI-first products include:
- Zoom Virtual Agent is an intelligent AI-first solution that makes self-service a breeze with agentic AI and intuitive conversational fluency. It independently understands your customers’ needs and efficiently handles complex end-to-end issues with ease. Zoom Virtual Agent takes the heavy lifting from IT and support teams while providing hassle-free self-service that just works.
- Zoom Contact Centre is built with AI-first capabilities that support both agents and supervisors. With AI Expert Assist, agents receive real-time support across voice, chat, and video through instant knowledge retrieval, next-best-action suggestions, and automated summaries.
- For supervisors, Zoom expects to roll out Advanced Quality Management features in May, including Auto Quality Management and Ask Quality Management, to streamline performance insights, while AI Agent Adherence will help track trends and optimise staffing.
- Zoom Contact Centre also supports inbound and outbound cloud-based voice calling via Zoom Phone, also available in India. It allows users to utilise the features of Zoom Phone while using a contact centre solution to handle calls. This facilitates a total experience in a unified solution that goes beyond the contact centre, empowers agents, and makes collaboration seamless for employees and customers.
“From onboarding and supporting, automation and analytics, Zoom Contact Centre offers features that help provide better experiences for customers,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head, India and SAARC, Zoom. “This launch marks another milestone in Zoom’s commitment to the Indian market—helping businesses streamline operations, elevating the total experience, and staying ahead in a digital-first world.”
To learn more about Zoom Contact Centre, please visit the Zoom Contact Centre page.
Next Story