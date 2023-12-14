10 injured after gas cylinder explodes in a bakery at Gaganpahad

Live
Highlights
A gas cylinder exploded in a Karachi bakery located at Gaganpahad under Shamshabad RGIA police station limits leaving 10 people seriously injured in an accident.
Police shifted the injured to a local hospital. It seems that the condition of six of them is serious. The police are investigating on how the explosion occurred.
The full details of the accident are yet to be known.
