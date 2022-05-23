10 people killed in different incident

Karimnagar: In an unfortunate mishap, a speeding car rammed into a roadside tree on Warangal-Karimnagar main road which led to death of two persons. The ghastly mishap took place near Keshapatnam of Shankarapatnam Mandal on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Nagunuri Ajit Kumar and Gavideperu Praveen Kumar. It is said that duo died on spot.

According to sources, Ajit Kumar and Praveen Kumar, the residents of Sitarampur of Karimnagar town went to Warangal and were on the way to Karimnagar when the mishap occurred after the driver lost control and rammed into a roadside tree.

Responding on the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to the nearest government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and took up investigation

In another incident, two youth from Hyderabad drowned in Kondapochamma Sagar, built near Markook as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on Sunday. Deaceased identified as Akshay Venkat and Rajan Sharma of Hyderabad went to swimming in the reservoir. They drowned completely into the reservoir and couldn't swim back. Police tried to trace the bodies but they couldn't.

In such another incident, Four persons including three women were killed in two separate road accidents in Warangal on Sunday. Two women and the driver Raju of Allipuram village died when an unidentified vehicle hit their auto-rickshaw near Vaagdevi college campus at Bollikunta, a suburban village of Warangal, in the early hours.

The impact was such that the auto-rickshaw broke into two pieces. In another incident, a woman died after the car in which she was traveling fell off the road over bridge on Warangal-Khammam highway after colliding with another car. Two others who were injured in the mishap have been rushed to MGM hospital for treatment.