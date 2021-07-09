10-year-old boy dies of snake bite in Mahabubabad

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake here at Beruwada village of Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district.

According to the locals, the boy fell down while playing with his friends and was taken to his home. The family members mistook it as chicken bite and applied turmeric instead of taking the boy to a hospital. However, the boy was later shifted to a hospital when he fell unconscious.

The boy died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police said that the boy went to an old building along with his friends where there was a chicken on the rack. The boy tried to reach the chicken when playing and was bit by the snake hidden behind the bird.

A case has been registered by the police.