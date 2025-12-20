100-Day ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ Awareness Seminar Held in Gadwal

Gadwal: Under the 100-day nationwide campaign ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’, an awareness seminar was conducted in Gadwal district to educate the public on preventing child marriages.

Officials explained the legal consequences of child marriage and stressed the importance of education and health of children, especially girls. Parents and community members were urged to remain vigilant and report any incidents of child marriage.

Representatives from the Women and Child Welfare Department and local officials participated in the program. Pamphlets were distributed, and participants took a pledge to support a child-marriage-free society.

The organizers stated that similar programs will continue across the district as part of the campaign