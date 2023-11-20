100 leaders join Congress in presence of Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

BRS leader Muntha Pawan Yadav and about 100 members under the leadership of Prasad Yadav from Malkajgiri Division Old Neredmeet, joined Congress in the presence of MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao.

K Srinivas, Sanadi Shankar, Konda Goud Pitla Nagaraju, Agamaiah, Bal Raj Yadav, Srikanth Mudhiraj and others participated.