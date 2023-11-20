Live
- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi invites Rahul for its 'Honour Constitution' rally in Mumbai
- ‘Not normal ones, crafted with love’: Congress donates desks made by Rahul Gandhi to school
- Suspected hooch tragedy claims five lives in Bihar
- Young Indian talent Kush Maini joins Mahindra Racing as Reserve Driver
- Truth has prevailed, says Lokesh after Chandrababu gets regular bail
- NIA arrests absconding accused involved in activation of SIM cards for Pak-ISI officials in Visakhapatnam espionage case
- State sucking blood of poor unemployed youth: Himachal Pradesh High Court
- Mumbai airport recovers 107% of pre-Covid pandemic traffic in Oct 2023
- Congress has always denied existence of Ram and Krishna, says Yogi in Rajasthan's Amer
- Air filters not effective in preventing viral infections: Study
100 leaders join Congress in presence of Mynampally Hanumantha Rao
BRS leader Muntha Pawan Yadav and about 100 members under the leadership of Prasad Yadav
BRS leader Muntha Pawan Yadav and about 100 members under the leadership of Prasad Yadav from Malkajgiri Division Old Neredmeet, joined Congress in the presence of MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao.
K Srinivas, Sanadi Shankar, Konda Goud Pitla Nagaraju, Agamaiah, Bal Raj Yadav, Srikanth Mudhiraj and others participated.
