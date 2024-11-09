100 temples desecrated in 10 months of Congress rule: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Hindu temples were left unprotected under Congress rule and, in all, 100 Hindu temples were either destroyed or desecrated in Telangana in 10 months. The series of attacks on the Hindu temples over a year stands as evidence for the Congress government’s silence over the serious issues plaguing the state, he said.

The Union Minister visited the Hanuman Temple at Shamshabad Airport Colony on Saturday along with BJP SC Morcha National Secretary S Kumar, State Secretary Dr Prakash Reddy, spokesperson J Sangappa, and inquired about the destruction of Navagrahas.

Later, addressing the media, he said that the goddess idol in Santosh Nagar of Rakshapuram in Bhagyanagar, and the Durga idol in Goshamahal constituency were destroyed. Cow meat was thrown before the Durga idol in Masab Tank and the idol of Mahakali has been destroyed in Amber Peta. Idols of Pochamma in Panjagutta and Mutyalamma temple in Kummariwada were destroyed. Hanuman temple in Shamshabad is the latest one, he said.

The Union Minister said that similar incidents have been coming from across the state. They include – the Ganesh idol in Thumkunta in Sameerpet and the Rama idol in Medchal were destroyed. Similarly, a Hanuman idol was thrown into a well in Rayalpur village in Medak district. In Wargal of Siddipet district Peddamma idol and Ammavari idol in Dindigul were dstroyed.

Likewise, a Hanuman idol in Bothappallin in Bollaram, Ganesh idol in Maktal town, Navagraha in Kotipalli of Vikaranad district, Vinayaka idols in the centre of Adilabad district, Kali idols destroyed in Nizambad district and Hanuman temple in Gattupalli of Maheshwaram constituency and similar incidents took place in Kamarreddy district. This way, “more than a hundred temples were destroyed during the 10-month rule of the Congress,” he pointed out. However, those who are attacking temples are branded as madmen and let go scot-free. Do madmen attack only Hindu temples and Hindus and not other places of worship, he wondered.