105 special teams on toes to regulate lockdown in Cyberabad says CP V C Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Thursday reviewed the lockdown situation in his commissionerate limits and made surprise visits to Hyderguda, Upparpally, Mailardevpally, Kings Colony and OYC Colony to monitor the situation.

Later speaking to media he said, "a total of 105 special lockdown teams have been formed by the Cyberabad police to constantly regulate the norms of lockdown.

Apart from that, the teams are also engaged in spreading awareness among the people."