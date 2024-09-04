10th Grader from Mahabubabad Donates Savings for Flood Relief Efforts

Muthyala Sai Sindhu, a 10th-grade student from Mahabubabad district, has set an inspiring example of generosity by donating her savings to support flood relief efforts. In a heartfelt gesture, she contributed ₹3,000 from her kitty bank to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aiming to assist families who have lost everything in the recent floods.

Sai Sindhu met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Mahabubabad Collectorate to personally hand over her donation. The Chief Minister praised the young girl's compassionate act and expressed his appreciation for her willingness to support those in need during these challenging times.