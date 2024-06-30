Live
- Convergence Foundation co-hosts a landmark meet on ‘Creating Systemic Impact’
- Cab driver reveals he earns Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per day, internet reacts
- India posts record-breaking 603/6, SA fight back
- 140mn in joy of tears
- Bookshelf
- 12 Injured in Bus-Oil Tanker Collision in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Focus on projects that can be taken up in PPP mode says Collector P Prasanthi
- ‘Agla Varka’ initiative launched to redefine Punjab
- Pawan Kalyan Likely to Meet Telangana Janasena Leaders in Hyderabad
- Andhra Pradesh: Officials make all arrangements for pension distribution
Just In
12 Injured in Bus-Oil Tanker Collision in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
Highlights
A tragic incident occurred near Kishtaram in Satthupalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where a bus collided with an oil tanker resulting in injuries to 12 passengers.
A tragic incident occurred near Kishtaram in Satthupalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where a bus collided with an oil tanker resulting in injuries to 12 passengers.
The RTC bus, on its way from Khammam Depo to Rajamahendravaram, was involved in the accident with an oil tanker coming from Rajamahendravaram that lost control near Kishtaram.
Local residents rushed to the scene to help the injured passengers before they were shifted to Satthupalli Government Hospital for further treatment.
The collision caused a disruption in traffic flow, with vehicles backed up for about a kilometer. Police were quick to respond and were able to restore traffic in the area.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS