12 Injured in Bus-Oil Tanker Collision in Bhadradri Kothagudem District

12 Injured in Bus-Oil Tanker Collision in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
A tragic incident occurred near Kishtaram in Satthupalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where a bus collided with an oil tanker resulting in injuries to 12 passengers.

The RTC bus, on its way from Khammam Depo to Rajamahendravaram, was involved in the accident with an oil tanker coming from Rajamahendravaram that lost control near Kishtaram.

Local residents rushed to the scene to help the injured passengers before they were shifted to Satthupalli Government Hospital for further treatment.

The collision caused a disruption in traffic flow, with vehicles backed up for about a kilometer. Police were quick to respond and were able to restore traffic in the area.

X