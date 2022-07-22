13 students test positive for Covid at Gurukul

Kondamallepalli: Corona bells rang at Social Welfare SC Gurukul School for Girls located in Kondamallepalli mandal headquarters in Nalgonda district.

Dr Usharani of the Primary Health Center stated that 100 students of the institute were tested for corona after a few students reported cough and cold. Of the 100, 13 students tested corona positive Dr Usha Rani said that a special camp was arranged at the school and corona tests were conducted for each and every student.

Principal Vijayalakshmi said that the students infected with Corona would be kept in isolation and proper precautions would be taken as per the instructions of the doctors.

The medical staff of the PHC confirmed that there was no serious impact of Corona but majority falling ill due to seasonal diseases.