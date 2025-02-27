18 illegal migrants running brothel house arrested, 2 minor girls rescued

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team along with Chaderghat and Khairathabad Police conducted raids on illegal brothel houses Chaderghat and Khairathabad and apprehended 18 members of illegal migrants, who were found running organised brothel houses illegally and exploiting the girls from Bangladesh to India in illegal means.

In Chaderghat case, police arrested Rajat Mandal, Jalil Sardar alias Yousuf, Bisti Gazi, Kamarul Shekh alias Rahul, Mohd Rony Khan, Mahbur Sardar, Arohi Mandal, Mohd Bilal Riza Ul Shaik, all native of West Bengal Maharashtra and Bangladesh. A minor boy and tow minor girls were rescued.

In Khairtabad case of U/s 318(2), 318(4) BNS R/W 3(5) BNS & Sec. 14A(a)(b) & 14 C of Foreigners Act, police arrested Ajarul Sekh, Rahul Shariful Shaikh, Rohit Mandal, Ritoy Islam, Mousomi Shaik, Babu Shaik, and Shathi Akther alias Khadija Begum, all native of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

According to police, they conducted simultaneous raids on illegal organised brothel houses and apprehended two groups comprising 18 persons including sex workers.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Addl DCP Task Force said that some of the local brokers Kamarul Shaik and Azarul Shaik of West Bengal and others were hatched a plan to migrate the male and female Bangladeshi nationals by illegal means to run brothel houses in Hyderabad, Bangalore etc. For that, they were targeting and planning to emigrate the innocent girls who are facing financial crises at their country. For that, initially the brokers were providing temporary shelters in West Bengal, where they also provided Indian ID proof on the residence addresses in West Bengal. After that, the brokers transferred them to various places including Hyderabad on the name of giving jobs. For that, they were charging Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for each candidate to migrate from Bangladesh to India and also provide ID proofs.

Police apprehended two groups comprising 18 persons including two minor girls. Out of them Ritoy Islam, Md. Rony Khan, Jalil Sardar and Rajat Mandal are having criminal history and arrested by the Tukaramgate PS, OU Sity and Rajendra Nagar Police in Decoiry, and POCSO Act cases.

The apprehended persons and victim girls were handed over to Chaderghat and Khairathabad Police for further action. Police registered a case U/s 143, 144 BNS Sec, r/w 3 & 4 PITA Act by Chaderghat and another case U/s 318(2), 318(4) BNS & Sec. 14A(a)(b) & 14C of Foreigners Act R/W 3(5)BNS registered by Khairatabad Police and took up investigation.