19 promoted as head constables

Hanamkonda: Nineteen constables from the 1996 batch serving in various police stations under the jurisdiction of Warangal Police Commissionerate have been promoted to the rank of head constables.
To mark the occasion, the promoted officers met Warangal commissioner on Wednesday at his office here and presented bouquets as a gesture of respect.
He congratulated them and advised to perform duty with integrity and bring recognition to themselves in society. Among those who met the commissioner were head constables Ashok, Babu, Swami and Damodar.
