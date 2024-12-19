  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

19 promoted as head constables

19 promoted as head constables
x
Highlights

Nineteen constables from the 1996 batch serving in various police stations under the jurisdiction of Warangal Police Commissionerate have been promoted to the rank of head constables.

Hanamkonda: Nineteen constables from the 1996 batch serving in various police stations under the jurisdiction of Warangal Police Commissionerate have been promoted to the rank of head constables.

To mark the occasion, the promoted officers met Warangal commissioner on Wednesday at his office here and presented bouquets as a gesture of respect.

He congratulated them and advised to perform duty with integrity and bring recognition to themselves in society. Among those who met the commissioner were head constables Ashok, Babu, Swami and Damodar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick