2 held in Sangareddy airgun misfire case

A youngster and the farm house was arrested by the Jinnaram police on Thursday in connection with airgun misfire case that claimed the life of a four-year-old girl Sanvi.

Patancheru DSP Bheem Reddy said that the youngster, a relative of Sanvi, came to the farmhouse to spend a few days with the family. The incident took place when the pellet of the airgun went off while the boy was playing with it which resulted in the misfire.

The police also arrested the farm house owner for his negligence in storing the airgun. The airgun was later seized by the police.

Based on the complaint by the girl's parents, the police registered a case against the youngster and the farmhouse owner.