20 labourers hurt in road mishap in Sircilla

Representational Image
20 labourers hurt in road mishap in Sircilla

Highlights

Agricultural labourers mostly women from Vallampatla were on their way to Nakkapalli to work agricultural fields

Rajanna-Sircilla: In an unfortunate mishap, twenty agricultural labourers were injured when a four wheeler autorickshaw overturned near Vallampatla of Illandakunta mandal on Monday morning.

According to local people, agricultural labourers mostly women from Vallampatla were on their way to Nakkapalli to work agricultural fields. When the vehicle reached the spot, driver lost control over steering and hit a road side tree. The vehicle got overturned, after hitting the tree.

Local people rushed the spot and rescued labourers. Injured people were shifted to Sircilla hospital.

