206 election staff issued show-cause notices

Nagarkurnool: District Collector and district Election Officer Bhadavath Santosh has initiated disciplinary action against polling personnel who were absent for the first phase and second-round training sessions conducted for the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.

A total of 206 polling staff—appointed as POs, APOs, and OPOs from various departments—did not attend the mandatory election training despite having received official duty orders. Expressing strong displeasure over this negligence, the Collector stated that attending training sessions is compulsory and critical for the smooth conduct of elections.

The Collector confirmed through a press statement that show-cause notices have been issued to all employees who remained absent without permission.

The concerned staff members have been directed to submit their explanation with valid reasons within 24 hours. Failure to do so, or submission of an unsatisfactory explanation, will result in strict action under Section 224 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, the Collector warned.