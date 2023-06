244 VBOs appointed in Karimnagar region

KARIMNAGAR: TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar appointed VBO(Village Bus Officers), in order to communicate with villagers and resolve their issues regarding public transport.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal formally launched the programme on Friday at Karimnagar RMO office. Later, he distributed kits to the VBOs, which contains T-shirt, ID card and information on RTC buses.

Overall 244 VBOs were appointed in the Karimnagar Region.

Karimnagar region zonal ED V Vinod Kumar, regional manager S Sucharitha, and depot managers Praneeth and Mallaiah were also present.