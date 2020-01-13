25 detained for protesting against CAA in Hyderabad

As many as 25 people were taken into custody by the Golconda police on Monday for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Tolichowki.

The arrested were booked under section 341, 290 r/w 149 of IPC and City Police act.

The protests began around 8.30 pm on Sunday by a group of women. Later, several youngsters joined the protest. After the efforts of police to disperse them failed, they were taken to custody at 3 am.

They were shifted to Goshamahal police stadium.