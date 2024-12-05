2BHK selectees list to be out today

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V. Patil has directed that the lists of beneficiaries of double-bedroom houses be displayed on the notice boards of all Tehsildar and Gram Panchayat offices across the district by the evening of December 5.

On Wednesday, the Collector, along with Additional Collector D. Venugopal, conducted a teleconference with RDOs, district officials, Tehsildars, MPDOs, and municipal commissioners to review the selection process of beneficiaries and the data entry process related to the comprehensive household survey.

During the meeting, the Collector instructed officials to expedite the data entry process in all rural villages and ensure its completion at the earliest. He emphasized the need for completed mandals to assist those still pending. The municipal commissioner was specifically directed to provide support for data entry in Mulakalapalli after completing the process in Palvancha.

The Collector further directed officials to speed up the selection process of eligible beneficiaries. He asked applicants to submit their forms in the prescribed format, along with their photographs and pictures of their current residences. The finalized A, B, and C category beneficiary lists must be displayed on notice boards in all Tehsildar and Gram Panchayat offices by December 5.

To address grievances regarding the displayed lists, Gram Sabhas should be conducted, preferably at Gram Panchayat offices or locations convenient for the poor. The schedule and venues of the Gram Sabhas must also be displayed on notice boards for public awareness. Officials were instructed to investigate grievances raised during these meetings and submit detailed reports promptly.

The Collector directed the concerned engineering officials to ensure that the double-bedroom houses are ready to be handed over to beneficiaries. He also emphasised that any issues arising during the selection or allocation process must be brought to his attention immediately.