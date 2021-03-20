3 drown in Godavari river in Bhadrachalam
Three people were drowned in Godavari river at intake well in Bhadrachalam on Friday.
Three people were drowned in Godavari river at intake well in Bhadrachalam on Friday. The deceased were identified as Charan (10), Varalakshmi (35) and Surekha (16).
Getting into details, a total of five people, hailing from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh arrived in Bhadrachalam to attend a celebration at Ayyappa colony. The five people went to the river to take a bath and ventured into the water. As the water was deep, three people were drowned and two others -- Bhavani and Veera Babu managed to rescue themselves.
The villagers shifted them to Bhadrachalam area hospital for treatment. The police who were alerted registered a case and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy.