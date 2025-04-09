  • Menu
3 students from Peddapalli selected for ISRO Yuvika

Peddapalli: District Education Officer DMadhavi said on Tuesday that three students from the district have been selected for the prestigious young...

Peddapalli: District Education Officer DMadhavi said on Tuesday that three students from the district have been selected for the prestigious young scientist programme organised by the Indian Space Research Organization every year. Polaveni Sathvika and Padala SiriVennela --both of ZPHS Raghanedu, Peddapalli mandal under Guideship of K Jagadeeshwar Reddy and Thodeti Sai Varsitha of ZPHS Kannala of Palakurthy mandal were selected for Yuvika-2025, the DEO said.

Thousands of students studying in class 9 from all management schools in 28 States and 8 Union Territories across the country registered online till the 23rd of last month. This time 12 students were selected from the Telangana State and three from Peddapalli district. The DEO said that these 3 students will participate in a two-week residential training programme on space technology and applications at one of the 7 research centers of ISRO In next month. There is joy among the teaching community that three students from the district have been selected for this training.

