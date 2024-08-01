Live
Just In
30-Year Long Struggle Triumphs: Supreme Court Approves SC Sub-Caste Classification to States
In a historic decision, the Supreme Court has approved the classification of SC sub-castes, empowering state governments to manage this categorization
Gadwal: In a historic decision, the Supreme Court has approved the classification of SC sub-castes, empowering state governments to manage this categorization. This victory comes after a 30-year long struggle led by Manda Krishna Madiga, a well-known advocate for the cause.
The Supreme Court's verdict was celebrated in Gadwal town, where MRPS leaders, along with leaders from various organizations and parties, paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, by garlanding his statue. They dedicated this victory to the martyrs of the movement. Additionally, they performed a milk offering ceremony to the portrait of Manda Krishna Madiga.
BRS state leader Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, who participated in the event, expressed his joy over the success of the prolonged struggle. He reminisced about the ten years he spent alongside Manda Krishna and the MRPS, emphasizing the significance of the victory.
Other prominent BRS leaders, including Atikur Rehman Saheb and Tawer Maqbool, also attended the event and extended their congratulations on this momentous occasion.