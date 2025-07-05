3,000 cusecs water released from Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar: Irrigation officials on Friday afternoon released water into the Left Canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar project following a directive from the government. The decision was made in light of declining water levels at the Palair Reservoir in Khammam district, which supplies drinking water, and growing concerns over water scarcity among the public.

As per instructions from the Chief Engineer of Nalgonda district, project officials began by releasing 1,000 cusecs, gradually increasing the flow with a target of 3,000 cusecs, according to Dam SE Mallikharjun.

Current water levels at Nagarjuna Sagar is 522.20 ft and its storate is at 153.3180 TMC. Water distribution includes 900 cusecs to AMRP (Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project), 1,623 cusecs to Left Canal, and total outflow of 2,523 cusecs. Additionally, 54,051 cusecs of water flowed into the reservoir from Srisailam through hydroelectric generation. In the past 24 hours, Sagar received 49,553 cusecs of inflow, while the outflow stood at 5,153 cusecs. Interestingly, the same 5,153 cusecs were pumped back into the Sagar reservoir from the tail pond using reverse pumping systems.