350 kg of marijuana seized, 6 inter-state smugglers held in Hyd

Hyderabad: An inter-State drug racket operating between Odisha and Maharashtra via Hyderabad was busted by the Balanagar Special Operations Team along with the Shamirpet police and six persons were arrested with 350 kg of marijuana on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Ravi Dhansingh Chauhan (37), main receiver from Maharashtra, Narsingh Madi (32), main supplier from Odisha and Kiran Ram Pawar (35), Vikas Mansingh Chauhan (43), Adesh Shanthkumar Jadhav (22), S Kishan Chauhan (36), all from Maharashtra.

According to the police, Chauhan was procuring marijuana from local drug dealers in Odisha and smuggling it to Solapur in Maharashtra via Hyderabad with the help of his accomplices. They had loaded 350 kg of marijuana in two cars at a remote place in the forest area of Sherpally agency in Odisha on Monday and left for Solapur. Due to the strict vigil on drug smuggling across Telangana, they avoided toll roads and entered the city from near Shamirpet. Following a tip-off, the police teams intercepted the cars and nabbed them.