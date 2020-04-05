4 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Vikarabad

The Vikarabad district in Telangana has reported four coronavirus positive cases today. The Health care officials and the police have been alerted and imposed 144 section.

The police asked the citizens not to venture out of the houses. Out of the four cases, each one case reported from Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad and Marpalli. All four people have returned to the state from Markaz.

On Saturday, the state reported 43 new coronavirus positive cases. All are those who returned from Markaz, their family members and the people mingled with them. So far, 33 people have been discharged from the hospital and 11 have passed away.

The officials expect that 1,500-bed hospital in Gachibowli stadium will be ready till Monday while the samples of the patients are being tested in six laboratories round the clock.