4 house burglars held at Atmakur

Bhongir: The sleuths of CCS Bhongir with technical support of FPB unit, Rachakonda and with the help of Atmakur (M) police of Ramannapet circle apprehended four house burglars at Atamakur centre on Friday.

The arrested were identified as Mogilipaka Srinu (39), a labour and resident of Sunkishala village of Valigonda mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district; Mukkapati Venkateshwarlu (28), an auto driver and resident of Machavaram village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and presently living in Beeramguda of Sangareddy district; Mudda Mahesh (32), a food deliver boy and resident of Banjara village, Burgampadu mandal of Kothagudem district and presently living in Beeramguda of Sangareddy district; and Mukkapati Suhasini (28), wife of Venkateshwarlu and resident of Machavaram village of Guntur district, AP and presently living at Beeramguda of Sangareddy district.

Police recovered 51 tolas of gold ornaments, 1.5 kg silver ornaments, one Verna car, one Bajaj pulsar bike, washing machine, LED TV, LPG stove with cylinder, three cell phones, all worth Rs 31.75 lakh from their possession.

Producing the accused before the media at CP office in Hyderabad on Friday, Rachakonda Additional Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu informed that the arrested have committed 18 offences in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, erstwhile Khammam district, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar districts in the State and one in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh since February 2020.

According to Additional CP, Mogilipaka Srinu is an old habitual offender and started committing offences at the age of 19 years. He was involved in 32 cases and was convicted in seven cases. He didn't stop committing crimes even after releasing from jail and started house burglaries with his associates Mukkapati Venkateshwarlu, Kasha Venkateshwarlu, Mukkapati Harikrishna, Mudda Mahesh and Mukkapati Suhasini.

Two more offenders - Kasha Venkatesh and Mukkapati Narasimha, brother of Mukkapati Venkateshwarlu – were also involved in a few offences along with them. They were absconding.

M Srinu and M Venkateshwarlu used to target isolated and roadside locked houses on the outskirts of villages and in the night they used to loot them. M Srinu will break the locks with iron rod and enter the house to take away goods while the remaining offenders keep an eye on the outside.

Inspector K Shivashankar, SI YB Ravinder, constables S Chandrashekar, Venkanna and G Rajkumar of Ramannapet circle, Inspector Y Surendar Reddy, CCS Malkajgiri, CH Srinivas, CI Ramannapet and their team assisted CCS Bhongir team in nabbing the accused.