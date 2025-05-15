4 new SICs sworn in; CM Revanth Reddy attends ceremony

Hyderabad: Four State Information Commissioners (SICs) appointed to the Telangana Information Commission (TGIC) took the oath of office at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Chief Election Commissioner Chandrashekar Reddy were also present.

Senior journalists P V Srinivasa Rao and B Ayodhya Reddy, advocate and former member of Telangana Waqf Board Mohsina Parvin and advocate Deshala Bhoopal were appointed as SICs two days ago. They will serve for a tenure of three years or until the age of 65, whichever comes earlier.