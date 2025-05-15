Live
- CM to lift curtains on grand Saraswati Pushkaralu today
- ReNew Power to set up renewable energy complex in Anantapur
- YSRCP MLC Zakia quits party, joins BJP
- Elections to handloom coop bodies before Dasara: Minister Savitha
- Retaining wall to prevent flooding of Vijayawada
- 72-years-old convicted under POCSO Act
- Breaking tradition: Fathers and kids bond over avakaya-making
- Union leaders demand withdrawal of show-cause notices
- Solar powered street lights at Duvvada railway station
- Collaborating to promote sustainable green building materials
4 new SICs sworn in; CM Revanth Reddy attends ceremony
Highlights
Hyderabad: Four State Information Commissioners (SICs) appointed to the Telangana Information Commission (TGIC) took the oath of office at the State...
Hyderabad: Four State Information Commissioners (SICs) appointed to the Telangana Information Commission (TGIC) took the oath of office at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Chief Election Commissioner Chandrashekar Reddy were also present.
Senior journalists P V Srinivasa Rao and B Ayodhya Reddy, advocate and former member of Telangana Waqf Board Mohsina Parvin and advocate Deshala Bhoopal were appointed as SICs two days ago. They will serve for a tenure of three years or until the age of 65, whichever comes earlier.
Next Story