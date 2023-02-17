40 fall ill after inhaling chlorine gas in Jangaon

Jangaon: Around 40 people reportedly fell ill after inhaling chlorine gas near Geetha Nagar colony in Jangoan town on Thursday. The affected individuals complained of breathing problems and nausea, while people residing in surrounding areas also experienced related complications like coughing and headaches.

Prompt medical attention was provided to those affected, with patients treated with oxygen and medication. The affected individuals were admitted to the hospital, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition.

The incident was allegedly due to a leak in the chlorine gas cylinder that was installed for the purification of water in the town's water tank. Officials from Mission Bhagiratha have launched an investigation into the incident.