425 kg chemical substances seized

Nirmal: A large quantity of chlorohydrate, totalling 425 kg was seized by the Excise State Task Force on Saturday. In addition, 1 kg of alpha zolam (a restricted sedative) and two cars were confiscated, and five individuals were arrested.

Authorities uncovered an illegal manufacturing unit in a remote farmhouse near Chityal on the Nirmal–Bhinsa road. The facility was allegedly run by two individuals Burra Ramesh Goud and Rama Goud with support from three others Srinivas Goud, Rajasekhar Goud, and Raju Goud who supervised production.

The suspects reportedly imported a liquid chemical named chloro from Bhiwandi Mumbai, mixed it with water in drums, and refrigerated it underground with ice for about 10 days to crystallize it into chlorohydrate.

This was then used to adulterate traditional palm sap liquor (kallu) posing serious health risks to consumers. The operation involved officers from the STF, TG NAB, and Nirmal police. Director Shaik Shahnawaz Qasim of the Excise Enforcement Directorate commended the teams for this successful raid.