42.50 quintals of black jaggery seized

Wanaparthy: The Kothakota Excise Police of Wanaparthy district have seized 42.50 quintals of black jaggery used for making Natu Sara in Wanaparthy district. Kothakota CI Karuna said that 35 quintals of black jaggery being transported from Chittoor district to Maharashtra in a Bolero and 7.5 quintals of black jaggery being transported from Kurnool to Pebbera in an auto were seized.

Raids were conducted in several mandals of the district, and 20 kg of alum and 4 liters of Natu Sara were seized from the outskirts of Rangapuram in Pebbera mandal, and 9 liters of Natu Sara were seized from Jagatpally in Peddamandadi mandal. 10 kg of alum and 7 liters of Natu Sara were seized from Chevva Naganna in Jagatpally, and 2 liters of Natu Sara were seized from Jamulamma.

They said that the accused Subrahmanyam, Kuruva Mohan, Devarasetty Kiran, Naganna, and Jamulamma have been arrested. They said that along with the Bolero, an auto and a mobile phone have been seized. Kothakota SI Prithviraj, constables Nagarani, Thirumalesh, Vinod, and Janardhan participated in the raids.