Live
- 15 Delhi councillors break away from AAP, form 'Indraprastha Vikas Party'
- Indian stock markets soar over 4 pc in best weekly performance since Oct 2024
- Tom Cruise shares his love for India as Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning hits the screen
- Olive Hospital Observes World Hypertension Day, Stresses Need for Regular Blood Pressure Checks
- Parul Gulati Makes Cannes Debut in a Daring Braided-Hair Dress Honouring Her Brand
- Chandrababu congratulates Neeraj Chopra over remarkable achievement in Javelin throw
- Nancy Tyagi Wows in Self-Designed Silver Gown at Cannes 2025
- Kanika Tekriwal Becomes First Indian Woman from Aviation to Walk Cannes Red Carpet
- IPL 2025: Heavy rain could spoil tournament’s restart at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Hockey India names 24-member junior women’s team for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina
42.50 quintals of black jaggery seized
Wanaparthy: The Kothakota Excise Police of Wanaparthy district have seized 42.50 quintals of black jaggery used for making Natu Sara in Wanaparthy...
Wanaparthy: The Kothakota Excise Police of Wanaparthy district have seized 42.50 quintals of black jaggery used for making Natu Sara in Wanaparthy district. Kothakota CI Karuna said that 35 quintals of black jaggery being transported from Chittoor district to Maharashtra in a Bolero and 7.5 quintals of black jaggery being transported from Kurnool to Pebbera in an auto were seized.
Raids were conducted in several mandals of the district, and 20 kg of alum and 4 liters of Natu Sara were seized from the outskirts of Rangapuram in Pebbera mandal, and 9 liters of Natu Sara were seized from Jagatpally in Peddamandadi mandal. 10 kg of alum and 7 liters of Natu Sara were seized from Chevva Naganna in Jagatpally, and 2 liters of Natu Sara were seized from Jamulamma.
They said that the accused Subrahmanyam, Kuruva Mohan, Devarasetty Kiran, Naganna, and Jamulamma have been arrested. They said that along with the Bolero, an auto and a mobile phone have been seized. Kothakota SI Prithviraj, constables Nagarani, Thirumalesh, Vinod, and Janardhan participated in the raids.