45,000 State police deployed for Telangana Assembly polls

The Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj
A total of 45,000 State police are being deployed as part of Assembly elections in the State, besides other forces including 3,000 from other departments, 50 companies TSSP and 375 companies of CAPF.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj on Sunday informed that apart from these 23,500 home guards are coming from neighbouring States, including Karnataka (5000), AP (5000), Maharashtra (5000), MP (2000), Orissa (2000), Tamil Nadu (2000) and Chattisgarh (2500). The number of teams or squads deployed is 1866. The staff deployed are 2,08,000.

