Live
- Chamarajanagar Entrepreneur Varsha Recognized in Mann Ki Baat for Eco-Friendly Initiatives
- Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra gets massive response
- Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
- ACC Empowers Rural Women in Karnataka through Kitchen Garden Intervention Program
- Daily Forex Rates (27-11-2023)
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
- Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in B’luru
- Higher steroid dose for severe Covid less beneficial for Indians than Europeans: Study
- ‘Green Man’ asks people to avoid floating boats in water bodies
Just In
45,000 State police deployed for Telangana Assembly polls
Highlights
A total of 45,000 State police are being deployed as part of Assembly elections in the State, besides other forces including 3,000 from other departments, 50 companies TSSP and 375 companies of CAPF.
Hyderabad: A total of 45,000 State police are being deployed as part of Assembly elections in the State, besides other forces including 3,000 from other departments, 50 companies TSSP and 375 companies of CAPF.
The Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj on Sunday informed that apart from these 23,500 home guards are coming from neighbouring States, including Karnataka (5000), AP (5000), Maharashtra (5000), MP (2000), Orissa (2000), Tamil Nadu (2000) and Chattisgarh (2500). The number of teams or squads deployed is 1866. The staff deployed are 2,08,000.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS