5 persons stranded in stream in Medak, rescue operations on

Five persons have been stuck in an overflowing stream at Kistapur village of Kolcharam mandal of Medak district on Thursday. With the heavy inflows to the Singur project, the officials lifted the gates releasing water to the downstream which submerged the bridge constructed over Manjeera river.

As the bridge immersed in water, five people caught in the water and were unable to reach the river bank and were stranded on a rock. Nagaraju (28) of Pettara village, Durga Prasad (50) of Janakampalli of Medak mandal, Sridhar (32) of Medak town, Komuraiah (50) from Hyderabad and Mahesh from Kishtapur took their cattle for grazing and accidentally caught in the water.

They informed the SI Srinivas Goud about their whereabouts who assured all support to the people. RDO Sai Ram, DSP Krishnamurthy, Tahsildar Pradeep, CE Palavelli, SI Kishtapur reached the spot. The officials alerted the higher authorities and are planning to airlift the five persons stuck in the water. More details are awaited.