50 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Asifabad

Asifabad: In yet another food poisoning incident, more than 50 students of a Kagaznagar Minority Residential School in Kumurabheem-Asifabad district fell ill on Monday night due to suspected food poisoning and were admitted to the hospital. According to the sources, the students who had dinner in the hostel fell sick and suffered from vomiting and stomach ache.

After receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the students to the hospital in the police vehicle. Students complained that the hostel authorities providing low-quality food for them for the last three days and added that they found small insects in the rice.



It is known that food poisoning cases are increasing in welfare schools and recently a girl died at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kagaznagar due to suspected contaminated food.