5,000 people still in relief centres in Mulugu

Mulugu: Rain fury may have receded but the overwhelming River Godavari is still a cause of concern for the thousands living in the Eturnagaram Agency in Mulugu district. At least 5,000 people who were shifted to rehabilitation centres at Kannaigudema, Eturnagaram, Mangapet and Tadvai mandals during the rains will have to stay until the floods recede in their habitats.

Mulugu district collector S Krishan Aditya who inspected the flood-affected areas on Friday made it clear that the people who were shifted to rehabilitation centres will have to wait until the situation returns to normalcy. The administration has made all the arrangements, including meals thrice a day, for the people in rehabilitation centres, he added. He said that they have set up medical camps in the Agency to tackle seasonal diseases.

The Collector who observed inflows in Godavari at the Mullakatta-Pusuru bridge said that safety of the people is paramount to the government. He told the media persons that Godavari witnessed a record inflows amounting to 29.50 lakh cusecs.

The Collector said that they have deployed NDRF team and CRPF personnel and expert swimmers along with speed boats for the safety of people living in low lying areas.

Earlier, Krishna Chaitanya along with ITDA PO Ankit inspected the BC colony at Wajedu that came under a sheet of water. He directed the medical officer at the primary health centre (PHC) to be available round the clock.