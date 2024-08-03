50,000 acres to receive irrigation water from AMRP

Peddavoora (Nagarjuna Sagar) : A total of 450 cusecs of water was released into the Alimineti Madhava Reddy Srisailam Left Bank Canal Project (AMRP) low-level flood canal after Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy along with former minister Kunduru Jana Reddy switched on a motor at the pump house located near Poolathanda in Peddavoora mandal in the district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, they mentioned that heavy rains in the Krishna catchment areas caused significant floods in the Krishna River. They said that they were releasing water with the intention of filling tanks and ponds within the flood canal area and providing irrigation water for the Kharif season.

They noted that currently, the reservoir was at 550 ft, and once it reaches 582 ft, water would be released to the flood canal by gravity. “If the flood intensity from the Srisailam project continues, the pump house motors would be stopped in one or two days, and water would be released by gravity,” said the Ministers.

They mentioned that the low-level flood canal would provide irrigation water to 50,000 acres. The canal, which is 85 km long, has 42 distributaries and 30 tanks.