50,000 youth will acquire employable skills in 4 yrs: Min

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu affirmed on Wednesday that about 50,000 youth will be equipped with skills towards getting placements in different jobs across the globe and to build entrepreneurship.

The Minister emphasised that the government was committed to ensuring youth get employment. It was ensuring they are equipped with suitable skills as per market demand. They can easily grab opportunities available not only in the States but across the country and also start their own businesses.

To strengthen the micro, small, and medium enterprise ecosystem in Telangana, TEJAS (Telangana Entrepreneur Journey for Accelerating Success) was launched on Wednesday by signing an MoU between the Department of Industries and Commerce and the National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC). Under the MoU, district industries centres located in 33 districts of the State will promote the NSIC schemes among MSMEs in their districts and also collaborate with NSIC for skill development activities.

NSIC is an ISO 9001:2015-certified Mini-Ratna Government of India enterprise, under the Union Ministry of MSME. The aim is to promote, aid, and foster the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises in Telangana. The NSIC facilitates MSMEs with a set of specially tailored schemes to enhance their competitiveness.

The NSIC provides integrated support services under marketing, technology, finance, and other support services. It supports MSMEs with raw material assistance, bill discounting, single point registration, digital facilitation, credit facilitation and facilitate materials testing and provides skill development training in its centres located in the country, including Hyderabad, to cater to the needs of skilled manpower of MSME sector and to build entrepreneurship.