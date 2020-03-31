52 members from Nalgonda district attended prayers in Nizamuddin

It's reported that about 52 members from Joint Nalgonda district have gone to attend prayers at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi between March 13-15 after the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The district officials have identified 13 members, and among them, five people were shifted to the quarantine facility at Gandhi hospital, and other eight were taken to Suryapet isolation center. It's reported that among 13 members no one was tested Coronavirus positive and were further advised for home quarantine.

Recently six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in New Delhi has passed away due to Coronavirus. Two died in Gandhi hospital, while one each died in Apollo hospital, Global hospital, Nizamabad and Gadwal.





These religious prayers were attended by a large number of devotees from the state. The special teams under the District Collectors are identifying people who could be at risk of contracting Coronavirus through contact and shifting them to the hospitals.

The Telangana health department appealed to the people to inform the government over the whereabouts of persons who attended the Markaz in New Delhi, adding that it will conduct tests from them and provide free treatment.

Details of the people who attended religious prayers at Nizamuddin in New Delhi from Telangana:

Hyderabad: 186, Nizamabad: 18, Medak: 26, Nalgonda: 52, Khammam: 15, Adilabad: 10, Rangareddy: 15, Warangal: 25, Karimnagar: 17, Mahbubnagar: 25, Bhainsa: 11, Nirmal: 11, Bhadradri-Kothagudem: 10.