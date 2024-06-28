621 auto-rickshaw drivers held for traffic violations

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad Traffic police booked 621 auto-rickshaw drivers for various violations in a special drive against vehicles, especially autos carrying school children. The drive was initiated to ensure safety of children while going to schools and coming back.

According to the police, a special team was formed which will conduct a special drive from 7.30 to 9.30 am and from 3 to 5 pm. “The special focus is kept on the auto-rickshaws without fitness certificates, sans licences, drunken drive, overloading (more than six children of 12 years and below in three passenger auto rickshaw and eight children in four passenger auto rickshaw), minor driving,” said P Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

The traffic police booked 621 cases against autos for violations on Thursday including without driving licence (11), extra school children (95), minor driving (1), piloting with driver (57), wrong side driving (40), without uniform (406), and without documents (11).



The teams will hold a meeting with school management and counsel the parents who are carrying extra children on their two-wheelers and explain to them about the do’s and don’ts for security and safety of children.

The traffic police requested parents not to send their children in a vehicle carrying more than the seating capacity. Transporting children in an overloaded vehicle is a clear violation of traffic rules. This endangers the lives of children. The police also requested the school managements and parents to check validity of documents, driving licence of drivers, registration certificate, insurance certificate and fitness certificate of vehicles before engaging such vehicles for sending children to schools. They are also requested to verify the antecedents/behaviour of drivers. Citizens are requested to report traffic violations by school buses, vans and autos to the traffic police through Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook and X (Twitter), and Traffic Help Line (9010203626) in the interest of safety and security of school childrens.