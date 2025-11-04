7-day intensified campaign: Revanth sharpens strategy in JH

Hyderabad: With the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat inching closer, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sharpened his party’s strategy by adopting a ‘7-day intensified campaign’, roping in all his Cabinet colleagues, senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs. Starting Monday, the Chief Minister wants to highlight one important issue every day, wrapping up with the door-to-door campaign on the last two days before November 11 - the polling day.

“Former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao family’s corruption, failure of the previous BRS government in providing housing to poor, basic amenities including education, health and drinking water facilities to the dwellers of the Jubilee Hills constituency and the fulfillment of the promises by the Congress government - mainly ration cards distribution, free RTC bus travel for women, interest-free loans to women self-help groups, filling of 70,000 government jobs and developmental programmes taken up with an outlay of Rs 200 crore in the Jubilee Hills segment will be highlighted during the campaign”, party leaders said.

On the Chief Minister’s instructions, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud held a crucial meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday with all senior leaders before detailing the seven-day campaign strategy. All the Ministers and MPs have been asked to stay put in Hyderabad and participate in the by-election campaign regularly till the last day of the campaign.

A 16-member Coordination Committee headed by GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi will guide the ministers and legislators on how to raise local issues during their campaigns in various divisions of the by-election-bound constituency. Each Minister has been advised to meet at least 100 voters every day and brief them about the government’s schemes and the benefits being availed by the people in the constituency. Some of the leaders have been tasked with holding regular meetings with colony association leaders, local influential persons and community leaders.