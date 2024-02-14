7 students from Telangana ace JEE Mains with perfect 100 score

Hyderabad: Seven students from Telangana scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session –I result that was announced on Tuesday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the only State across India to bag the highest number of 100 percentiles in the engineering entrance exam this year.

Out of 23 students who bagged the perfect 100 score in the paper – 1 (BE/BTech), seven of these high achievers hail from Telangana. They are Rishi Shekher Shukla, Rohan Sai Pabba, Muthavarapu Anoop, Hundekar Vidith, M Sai Teja Madineni, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, and Tavva Dinesh Reddy. Almost 12,21,615 students registered, and 11,70,036 appeared for the paper-1 test that was conducted across the country on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The performance of the students from two Telugu States in JEE exams has remained fairly consistent over the years. Last year, in the first session, around five students from two Telugu States scored 100 percentile, and in 2022, four students. In 2021, seven students from Telangana and AP figured in the top 10 list.

CROWNING GLORY

M Sai Teja, who bagged the perfect 100 score in JEE MAINS (session I), said, “I gave my best in the JEE MAIN exam and secured a 100 percentile. In the next main (section ii), and advance I want to score the same. I studied for 9 to 13 hours every day, which helped me score good marks. To relax, I used to play table tennis on a regular basis, which helped me cope with stress. I intend to study CSE at IIT-Bombay and eventually start my own company.”

Muthavarapu Anoop, another student who scored a perfect 300 marks, said, “I could achieve the result due to constant support and guidance from his lecturers and parents. Currently, my focus is on upcoming advanced exams. I want to study the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme at IIT Bombay.

Rohan Sai Pabba said, “I had no expectations about marks, just went and gave my best. I prepared for 10–12 hours without watching TV and also limited my usage of other electronic gadgets. My father, who is a software professional, played a crucial role in guiding me. I want to join the CSE programme at the IIT-Bombay.”

Hundekar Vidith said, “Every day, I solved different practice papers and wrote 10-15 mock tests, which helped me do well on my entrance exam. It is my dream to join IIT-Bombay. Unlike others who move abroad for higher studies and jobs, I want to stay back in the country and do something here.”

Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, who is also an accomplished archer and a Khelo India athlete, said, “Academics do not mean you have to sacrifice your other interests. I have done my best in academics and also in archery.”