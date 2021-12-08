  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

72 per cent of paddy purchased so far in Telangana: Governor Tamilisai

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected the IKP centre in Arjalabavi
x

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected the IKP centre in Arjalabavi

Highlights

The governor was on a visit to Nalgonda where she inspected that IKP centre in Arjalabavi

So far, 72 per cent of paddy has been purchased in Telangana by the government, said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, adding that the government has opened numerous paddy procurement centres this time.

The governor was on a visit to Nalgonda where she inspected that IKP centre in Arjalabavi and inquired about the farmers' issues. She said that rains in the state also cause huge loss to the farmers.

Earlier, the governor visited Santoshi Matha temple in Sherbangla colony of the town and took part in the pooja. Tamilisai was accompanied by Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, municipal chairman Saidi Reddy and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X