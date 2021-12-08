72 per cent of paddy purchased so far in Telangana: Governor Tamilisai

So far, 72 per cent of paddy has been purchased in Telangana by the government, said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, adding that the government has opened numerous paddy procurement centres this time.



The governor was on a visit to Nalgonda where she inspected that IKP centre in Arjalabavi and inquired about the farmers' issues. She said that rains in the state also cause huge loss to the farmers.

Earlier, the governor visited Santoshi Matha temple in Sherbangla colony of the town and took part in the pooja. Tamilisai was accompanied by Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, municipal chairman Saidi Reddy and others.