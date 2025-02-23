8 trapped in Srisailam tunnel collapse

Hyderabad: At least eight people are feared trapped after a portion of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta collapsed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday morning.

The victims hail from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) deployed to save those trapped.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking from the accident site, stated that the state government has sought assistance from experts, including those who successfully rescued workers trapped in Uttarakhand last year. Additionally, help has been requested from the Indian Army and NDRF.

The trapped individuals include two engineers, two machine operators, and four workers. They are located approximately 14 km inside the tunnel, making rescue efforts challenging. According to the minister, the collapse was preceded by gradual seepage of water and soil, which later intensified. The workers attempted to evacuate but were caught inside when the tunnel gave way. Those ahead of the tunnel boring machine were unable to escape.

"Our government is doing everything possible to save the lives of these eight individuals," Reddy assured. When asked about the supply of oxygen to those trapped, the minister cited official reports stating that ventilation remains adequate. A 19-member rescue team from SCCL, including a general manager-level officer, has arrived at the site with specialized equipment to aid in the extraction of the trapped personnel. Medical teams and ambulances are also on standby to provide immediate care upon their rescue.

JP Associates and Robin Company, the firms responsible for tunnel boring, reported that the collapse occurred within 30 minutes of work starting at 8 AM. The SLBC tunnel project aims to lift water from the foreshores of the Srisailam project to supply drinking water and irrigation facilities to the old Nalgonda district.

The collapse also disrupted the tunnel's power supply system, delaying initial rescue efforts. Alternative power arrangements have since been made to expedite the operations. The total length of the SLBC tunnel is 50.75 km.

Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safe recovery of those trapped inside.