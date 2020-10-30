80 2BHK houses inaugurated by Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and MP Manne Srinivas Reddy in Annasagar

Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and district MP Manne Srinivas Reddy on Friday inaugurated 80 double bedroom houses and handed over to the beneficiaries of Annasagar village in Bhootpur mandal of Mahabubnagar district. Devarkadra and Jadcherla MLAs Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Lakshma Reddy, District Collector S Venkat Rao and Zillah Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy were also present.

Minister Srinivas Goud said the 2BHK houses constructed in Annasagar were taken up by Devarkadra MLA on priority, which was his dream to provide double bedroom houses to the poor of the village, who are living in huts and temporary sheds for a long period.

He reminded the efforts of Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, who purchased four acres from his pocket when government land was not available for the houses' construction in Annasagar village.

'Also, it was this MLA, who encouraged the contractors, who were unwilling to take up the construction works and assured them an additional payment of Rs 50 lakh to them.' The people of Devarkadra and Annasagar village are fortunate to have Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, who is constantly working hard for the welfare of his people and for the constituency development, he stated.

Later, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, who tried to speak on the occasion became nostalgic as he remembered his father late Raghupathi Reddy, who used to work for the welfare and development of the people of Annasagar.

He said that he can never forget the love and affection showered by the people of Annasagar and Devarkadra constituency on his father and his family.

Stating that he is indebted to the people of his village, the Devarkadra MLA took oath of working for the welfare of the people till his last breath. It should be reminded here that the Devarkadra MLA had spent Rs 1 crore from his pocket for the construction of 2BHK houses in his native village.