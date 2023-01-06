81,000 Government Jobs will be notified soon: Harish Rao

Jagtial: The State government will soon issue recruitment notifications for 81, 000 government jobs, revealed Minister of Medical and Health T Harish Rao.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital which was upgraded at a cost of Rs 20 crore here on Thursday. Speaking to media persons, he said since the creation of Telangana 6,431 doctor posts, 7600 staff nurses, and 5192 paramedical staff including 1,900 other personnel filled up in the Health department. A total of 21,200 new personnel were recruited.

He explained that unemployment in the country has increased to 8.3 percent from 6 percent during the BJP government's tenure. Telangana has an unemployment rate of only 4.1. So far notifications were given for 1.42 lakh jobs.

Harish Rao said that before the formation of Telangana, there was only three dialysis centres in Telangana, but now there are 122 and there is one dialysis centre for each constituency in the combined Karimnagar district. He reminded that the 200 ICU beds in Telangana have been increased to 6,000.

He said that 950 doctors have been newly appointed in Telangana and 90 doctors have been appointed in one joint Karimnagar district. He praised CM KCR for giving high priority to the medical and health department and increasing the funds to bring health to the poor.

The Central government has judged that Telangana as the best performing State in the health sector. The UNICEF has also praised the State's medical and health services, he said.

Later, Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the new 30-bed social health hospital building to be built at a cost of Rs.7.5 crore in Metpalli town. The 30-bed Korutla government hospital has been upgraded to Rs.20 crore additional beds and the foundation stone was laid.

At the request of the local legislator a Basti Davakhana is granted to Metpalli. Rs 20 lakh will be sanctioned for the construction and a dental chair will be granted to Metpally Hospital, Harish Rao noted. Minister Koppula Eshwar, legislator Vidyasagar Rao, District Collector G Ravi,Dr shivakumari civil assistent surgeon, Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson D Vasantha, Metpalli Municipal Chairperson Sujatha Satyanarayana, Telangana Medical Policy Commissioner Vijay, TSMIDC Chief Engineer Rajender Kumar participated.