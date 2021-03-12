90 detained at rave party on Hyderabad outskirts

The Rachakonda special operations team (SOT) along with Bhongir busted a rave party at a farmhouse in Samsthan Narayanpur village on the city outskirts in the early hours on Friday and detained 90 people.

The arrested also include women and the organizers of the rave party. Besides arresting them, the police also seized banned drugs and liquor.

The police said that the people were playing cards, placing bets with money. "While they were consuming liquor and drugs when playing cards, the women were performing obscene dances," the police added.

A case has been registered and is being investigated.