X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

90 detained at rave party on Hyderabad outskirts

90 detained at rave party on Hyderabad outskirts
x

90 detained at rave party on Hyderabad outskirts

Highlights

The Rachakonda special operations team (SOT) along with Bhongir busted a rave party at a farmhouse in Samsthan Narayanpur village on the city outskirts in the early hours on Friday and detained 90 people.

The Rachakonda special operations team (SOT) along with Bhongir busted a rave party at a farmhouse in Samsthan Narayanpur village on the city outskirts in the early hours on Friday and detained 90 people.

The arrested also include women and the organizers of the rave party. Besides arresting them, the police also seized banned drugs and liquor.

The police said that the people were playing cards, placing bets with money. "While they were consuming liquor and drugs when playing cards, the women were performing obscene dances," the police added.

A case has been registered and is being investigated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X