A Surveyor Caught in ACB NET in Makhtal

Gadwal: Surveyor Caught in ACB's Net for Bribery In Maktal, surveyor Balaraju was apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while demanding a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a local farmer. The bribe was requested to conduct a survey and provide a report necessary to divide a 17-acre farm into four parts.

ACB officer Krishna Goud stated that the raid was conducted following a complaint by Gasam Venkatesh, the farmer involved. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure fair practices in land transactions.