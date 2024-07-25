  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

A Surveyor Caught in ACB NET in Makhtal

A Surveyor Caught in ACB NET in Makhtal
x
Highlights

Surveyor Caught in ACB's Net for Bribery In Maktal, surveyor Balaraju was apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while demanding a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a local farmer.

Gadwal: Surveyor Caught in ACB's Net for Bribery In Maktal, surveyor Balaraju was apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while demanding a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a local farmer. The bribe was requested to conduct a survey and provide a report necessary to divide a 17-acre farm into four parts.

ACB officer Krishna Goud stated that the raid was conducted following a complaint by Gasam Venkatesh, the farmer involved. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure fair practices in land transactions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X