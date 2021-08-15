A trendy & trusted daily says teacher Kirti Mishra

Hans India newspaper is that paper which is close to my heart. This newspaper came into my life in the year 2013.

This paper has everything which is part of daily work routine and passion. Looking at the present situation gives us tips on our food routine and exercises – for example, Ayurvedic, diets, yoga, etc.

In my career, fashion takes a huge step. I am a teacher. We need to be updated with ideas every day. Trends keep changing, so I go through the page Womenia.

They give daily updates from around the world, talking about every designer's idea and fashion shows. These ideas can help give the students at school different aspects and opinions on fashion.

Lastly, I love to solve sudoku on paper; it is pretty fun to play. This paper has given me the most informative news, updates, and tips on life skills. It teaches the craft and different people inspiration reading this paper around.

Kirti Mishra, Teacher,

Oakridge International School,

Gachibowli, Hyderabad.