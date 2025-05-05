Aadhaar centres not functioning for months!

Wanaparthy: Due to non-functioning of Aadhaar Centres at the mandal headquarters, people from various villages and the municipal centre are forced to travel to the district headquarters to make corrections like date of birth updates.

People travel long distances to the district centre, which has led to a situation where it takes a whole day just for one task. If Aadhaar centres were operational at the municipal centre, people would not need to travel to the district centre. Because the Aadhaar centres have not been functioning for months, residents from various villages and the municipal centre are forced to go to the district headquarters to get their Aadhaar details updated.

This situation requires the attention of the district collector. When ADE Vijay Kumar was asked for an explanation, he stated that the Aadhaar centres at Pebbair are not functioning due to lack of user passwords; they have submitted files to district authorities to resolve the issue. He mentioned that this situation is prevalent across the entire State; it may take some time to address.