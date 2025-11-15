AAP’s ‘Jhaadu Chalo Yatra’ from today

Nalgonda: Aam Aadmi Party Nalgonda district convener Dr Ansari announced on Friday that the ‘Jhaadu Chalo Yatra’ will begin across Telangana including Nalgonda from Saturday, following the directions of the state in-charge Priyanka Kakkar.

Dr Ansari explained that the yatra aims to strengthen the party’s presence at the grassroots level and prepare for a strong and competitive performance in the upcoming local body elections. He said the yatra will focus on connecting with people in every district, understanding local issues, and highlighting the party’s policies and governance model.

He called on party leaders, workers, and well-wishers to take part in large numbers and work together to ensure the programme becomes a success. He expressed confidence that this effort will boost the party’s growth across the state.