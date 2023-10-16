Aasra pensioners fund KCR’s Nomination

Hyderabad: Aasara pensioners from Mukhra (K) village expressed their gratitude and affection towards BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing lights in their lives and enhanced their self esteem by providing financial security. As a token of gratitude, the village pensioners decided to contribute Rs 1000 each to meet the expenses of filing nominations by CM KCR and Minister KT Rama Rao.

Mukhra village in Ichoda Mandal of Bodh Constituency in the Adilabad district already drew national attention by clinching national awards recently . The village grabbed the attention again as one hundred Aasara pensioners including elderly women, differently abled, widows etc came forward to contribute their pension amount and gave Rs one lakh to the village Sarpanch G Meenakashi.

They requested the Sarpanch to handover money to KCR. With the help of BRS MP Santosh Kumar, village Sarpanch Meenakshi came to Pragati Bhavan and explained the pensioners wish to contribute fund to file the nomination to BRS Supremo.

Touched by the affection of the pensioners, KCR accepted to receive the contribution. Sarpanch Meenakshi handed over Rs 50,000 in the name of KCR and another Rs.50,000 to minister KTR to meet their nomination expenses. On this occasion, KCR and KTR thanked the Mukhra village pensioners.

Mukhra ( K) village stands as a role model for country, People are big hearted: CM KCR

KCR said that “ we have seen the villages where people get support from the leaders and government . It is commendable and great occasion that a village in Telangana state is contributing to the society . It is laudable that the pensioners contributed their Aasara pension amount to file his nomination.

“KCR appreciated that Mukhra villagers had already given Rs one lakh to the CM Relief Fund. The CM said that the village is a symbol of the vibrancy emerging in rural Telangana. Mukhra village is a testament of the strengthening of the rural economy in the Telangana state and also a role model for the peaceful coexistence of all sections of people without any hunger. Today, Mukhra ( K) village stood as a guiding force for the world. The CM assured the Sarpanch that he will visit the village and spend the whole day.

KCR expressed hope that Telangana rural areas will become abodes of happiness and prosperity in the future and reach the level of helping the country. Rajya Sabha members J Santosh Kumar, Mukhra (K) MPTC Gadge Subhash, Deepak and others are present.